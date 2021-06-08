Providence Police searching for couple living at home where animals were found dead

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – Providence Police are searching for people who were living at a home where at least one dog and three cats were found dead.

The animals were found at a home on Jefferson Street in Providence on Sunday, after neighbors complained of a strong smell coming from the home. Providence Police Sergeant Carl Scheer says he found the door open and the dead animals were found inside.

Police now say they are searching for a woman and her boyfriend who were living in the home. Neighbors have said they have not seen the couple for at least two weeks.

“I don’t know what her situation is, if she left for other reasons, or someone else was in charge and supposed to be taking care of the animals and failed to do so,” said Sergeant Scheer. “That’s why I’m trying to get in contact with her to get to know what the story is.”

Sergeant Scheer says charges are pending in the case.