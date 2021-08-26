Evansville man sentenced for kidnapping woman, holding her for 3 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Quinton Jennings of Evansville was sentenced after being convicted of numerous offenses including Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony and Kidnapping, a Level 3 Felony. The case against Jennings stems from a multi-agency investigation related to the kidnapping, criminal confinement and battery of a Newburgh woman in June of 2019.

During the trial, it was revealed that Jennings abducted a woman and her child from her home in Newburgh and traveled towards Posey County. While in Posey County, Jennings assaulted the victim with a crow bar in front of her child. Jennings then traveled into Illinois with the victim after she was seriously injured. After some period of time, Jennings released the victim and her daughter at a bar in Franklin County, Illinois. Authorities in Illinois were able to apprehend Jennings and charges were filed. It was also proven during the trial that Jennings is an habitual offender.

The court sentenced Jennings to sixteen 16 years on the kidnapping and aggravated battery charges to be executed in the department of corrections concurrently with one another. The court enhanced the sentence by 20 years for the defendant being an habitual offender, for a total sentence of 36 years to be served in the Indiana Department of Corrections.