EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A registered sex offender is in custody after Evansville Police spotted him in a park on Friday night.

Officers say they found Antonio Barker, 61, of Evansville, in a park near the 800 block of Sunset Avenue. The officers say they knew Barker was a registered sex offender so they approached him.

When Barker was unable to provide a valid ID he was taken into custody.