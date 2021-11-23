Repeat felon arrested by Ohio County police on multiple charges

HORSE BRANCH, Ky. (WEHT) The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday morning. James Travis Schroader, 32, was wanted on multiple felony charges spanning multiple warrants over several incidents.

Schroader has been charged with two counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment, one count of 3rd degree burglary, one count of 1st degree unlawful transaction with a minor, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of failure to appear and one count of being a repeat felony offender.

With help from the Kentucky State Police, OSCO officers arrested Schroader at his home early Tuesday morning without incident. He is currently held at the Ohio County Detention Center.