TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An alleged rape in under investigation after being reported to the Indiana State University Police Department on Sunday afternoon.

According to the ISUPD crime log, the alleged rape was reported in the 400 block of Chestnut Street. The crime log lists the alleged rape as “under investigation”.

ISUPD removed a student from ISU in October 2022 after three sexual assaults were reported, reportedly in connection to a single student suspect.

ISUPD was also investigating two rape allegations in September 2022.

Mywabashvalley.com has reached out to ISU and ISUPD for comment on both the alleged rape reported Sunday and the status of the investigations into the Sept. and Oct. 2022 rape and sexual assault investigations.

We will continue to update this story with any comment received by the university or the police department.