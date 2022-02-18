OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 1800 block of Oak Avenue for a firearm shot at about 8:55 p.m. on Feb. 17. OPD reports that an occupied residence was struck once and an occupied vehicle was struck many times by gunfire.

A police spokesperson says there were no injuries to report. There was also an unoccupied vehicle and unoccupied residence struck on the scene according to OPD.

Anyone with any information can call OPD at (270) 687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.