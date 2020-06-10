Reward for information in burned dog case in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) who burned a dog to death in the men’s restroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds.

Duke the dog was found in the early morning hours last Sunday. Ardee Bell with the Henderson County Humane Society says Duke was reported missing late Saturday night and was last seen alive on the 1700 block of Washington Street before he was found in a bathroom at the county fairgrounds the following day.

“I know that they do have some leads that are developing. The police department has been great as far as trying to collect as much surveillance cameras as they had in the area and hoping to have some news on that investigation soon,” Bell said.

Pet Food Center is also offering a $5,000 reward.

“First of all, it’s just a heinous crime. I have three dogs myself, and I can only imagine in our family if something like that were to happen to one of our dogs or one of our pets,” Michael Stepto, President and CEO of Pet Food Center, said.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: