MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Wabash County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to a property damage arrest.

Wabash County Crimestoppers says on December 22 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) took a complaint of criminal damage to property at the 9500 block of Highway 15 in Mt. Carmel.

Officials say around 8 p.m., some unknown subjects drove through a yard and struck a flag pole along with its landscaped structure. Wabash County Crimestoppers says it appears the unknown subjects then turned around and drove back through the structure a second time. Officials say a witness observed a dark colored Dodge Ram leaving the property.

Crimestoppers will pay a $300 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, and the estimated damage is between $3,000 to $4,000. Officials say people who give tips may remain anonymous.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident they are asked to call Crimestoppers, message the organization at its Facebook, or submit a tip through the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office‘s app.