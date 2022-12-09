WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights.

Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar Street in reference to criminal damage to property. Law enforcement officials say once at the residence, MCPD found that the Christmas lights and electrical cords had been cut.

Law enforcement officials say damage has been estimated to be about $2,000. Any information leading to an arrest will bring a $300 reward in this case. If anyone has any information please contact MCPD at 618-262-4114, call Crime Stoppers at 618-262-4258, or send a tip on the Wabash County Sheriff app.