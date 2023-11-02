HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Wabash County Crimestoppers says there is a reward available for information that leads to the arrest in a plant theft.

Crimestoppers says it will pay a cash reward of $300 for information leading to an arrest in the plant theft.

The organization says over the last two months someone has taken at least three plants from the planter located next to the stop sign at 5th and Market Street in Mount Carmel. The plants and planters are maintained by Market Street MTC and its beautification committee.

A spokesperson for the organization posted, “Call Crimestoppers, message us, or leave a tip on the SheriffApp if you have any information on this theft. You do not have to leave your name.”