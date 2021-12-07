Robbery suspect pleads guilty in multi-county crime spree

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A second suspect accused in a multi-county crime spree pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Davontai Jones-Robinson pleaded guilty to several counts of robbery and several firearms violations. He will be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Evansville on February 24.

Robinson and Trinity Taylor are accused of robbing two convenience stores in Evansville and one in Elberfeld in August of 2020. No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Taylor pleaded guilty on Monday, he is also scheduled to be sentenced in February.