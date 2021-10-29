Another arrest in fentanyl drug ring that led to toddler’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – While investigating another person for buying and selling fentanyl, Evansville Police were led to a man who bought the drug from Jazmynn Brown, one of 6 people arrested in connection with the overdose death of a toddler.

Ryan Cheek is charged with dealing and possessing narcotics. He told detectives he had gone to a home in the 3000 block of Sycamore and bought fentanyl pills from Brown the day the toddler allegedly got into the drug.

Cheek also told authorities that he would buy the pills from Brown at $15 a piece, then sell them for $25, so he could buy more pills.

Check is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.