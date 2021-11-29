Scammer uses the official number of a local police department

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department would like to make people aware of a telephone scam that claims to be Jasper Police.

The scammer is using the official telephone number of Jasper Police, claiming that the victim’s social security number has been compromised. The police department would like to emphasize that they are not making these phone calls. They urge people to not give any information to the scammers if they have been contacted.

If anyone believes that they have been affected by this scam, authorities urge people to contact their local police department.