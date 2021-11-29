Scammer uses the official number of a local police department

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department would like to make people aware of a telephone scam that claims to be Jasper Police.
The scammer is using the official telephone number of Jasper Police, claiming that the victim’s social security number has been compromised. The police department would like to emphasize that they are not making these phone calls. They urge people to not give any information to the scammers if they have been contacted.
If anyone believes that they have been affected by this scam, authorities urge people to contact their local police department.