EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News crews report that a standoff has ended with two suspects in custody. The two suspects were identified as Richard Thomas Jr. and Christina Zeller.

Police say the standoff began when Vanderburgh County deputies responded to a domestic call at the Quality Inn and Suites on Elpers Road. Deputies and a Indiana state (ISP) trooper went to the hotel room where multiple gunshots were fired from within the room according to a press release from Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office sent to Eyewitness News.

Officials say that deputies announced their presence and all they could hear was cries for help from Zeller. Multiple shots were fired and one fired round went through the hotel room door towards the deputies and the trooper who were in the hallway attempting to enter the room according to authorities.

A police spokesperson says deputies and the ISP trooper were able to safely exit the area and call for assistance. Special Weapons and Tactics personnel from the Evansville Police Department and Indiana State Police responded and assisted according to the press release.

Police say negotiations lasted over seven hours and they apprehended Thomas and Zeller when they exited the room.

Authorities say the investigation is on-going as both Mr. Thomas and Ms. Zeller are being questioned regarding their involvements in this violent incident. Richard Thomas Jr. is expected to face felony charges that includes attempted murder according to officials.

Police say criminal charges against Christina Zeller are still being determined. A preliminary investigation has determined that illegal narcotic use is involved and multiple handguns, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine have been recovered according to a police spokesperson.