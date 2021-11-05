Second teen charged with murder in shooting on Parrett Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – More than a month after the fatal shooting of Jonathan Stitts, Evansville Police have released the identity of the second teen being charged in the case.

15-year-old Arkee Coleman is being charged with murder in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting on Parrett Street. 17-year-old Samajui Barnes is also charged with murder and is being held without bond.

Officers said surveillance video showed Barnes running out of the apartment with a gun. Police said he then ran back to Stitts’ apartment door and fired the gun several times.

The video also shows Barnes was with another person at the time and video showed that person coming out of the apartment also holding a gun. He then runs away.