Series of crashes ends with one injured, another arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind.(WEHT)- According to Police several series of crashes happened on Interstate 69 and U.S Highway 41 exit Wednesday night.
Evansville Police say the chain reaction began around 9:30, when a semi and car crashed.
While police were assisting state troopers at that scene, they tell Eyewitness News a suspected drunk driver crashed into a police cruiser.
Indiana State Police say for unknown reasons, the driver of a 2008 Toyota drove through the median & collided head on with a semi.
The driver of the Toyota is being treated for a serious injury. Semi driver is okay.
The alleged impaired driver was taken into custody.
Northbound I-69 was closed for about 90 minutes as a result of those crashes.
(This story was originally published May 27, 2021)