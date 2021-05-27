Series of crashes ends with one injured, another arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind.(WEHT)- According to Police several series of crashes happened on Interstate 69 and U.S Highway 41 exit Wednesday night.

Evansville Police say the chain reaction began around 9:30, when a semi and car crashed.

While police were assisting state troopers at that scene, they tell Eyewitness News a suspected drunk driver crashed into a police cruiser.

Indiana State Police say for unknown reasons, the driver of a 2008 Toyota drove through the median & collided head on with a semi.

The driver of the Toyota is being treated for a serious injury. Semi driver is okay.

The alleged impaired driver was taken into custody.

Northbound I-69 was closed for about 90 minutes as a result of those crashes.

