Henderson man charged with abuse of five day old son

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Seth Jusice

Seth Justice, Source: Henderson Co. Jail

Henderson, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police have charged the father of a five day old infant with criminal abuse.

Seth Justice, 21, was served a warrant at the Henderson County Detention Center following an investigation on April 5. Henderson Police were notified of an infant that had injuries not consistent with the story given by the child’s parents to medical professionals.

During the investigation, HPD determined that Justice was alone during the time that the numerous injuries occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories