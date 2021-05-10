Henderson man charged with abuse of five day old son

Henderson, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police have charged the father of a five day old infant with criminal abuse.

Seth Justice, 21, was served a warrant at the Henderson County Detention Center following an investigation on April 5. Henderson Police were notified of an infant that had injuries not consistent with the story given by the child’s parents to medical professionals.

During the investigation, HPD determined that Justice was alone during the time that the numerous injuries occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.