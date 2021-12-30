After a sexual assault is reported at a correctional facility, an officer is arrested

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On December 29, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from a correctional facility in reference to a sexual assault that had happened at the facility.

A KSP detective responded to the facility and opened an investigation. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware, 53, of Central City, Ky.

Ware was charged with Sodomy 3rd degree and transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by KSP.