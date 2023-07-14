HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Phone scammers are at it again.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, they have received several reports of potential victims receiving phone calls from an individual claiming to be a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy informing them they have a warrant for their arrest after missing a court appearance.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victims are told the outstanding warrant can be settled by purchasing gift cards or providing a pre-paid debit card number, and in the reported cases, the scammers are using the names of actual Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities state while it is common for law enforcement officers to contact individuals over the phone to follow up on ongoing investigations, the Sheriff’s Office never requests payment over the phone to satisfy outstanding warrants.

Officials warn area residents are advised to treat any unsolicited caller who requests payment, money card numbers or personally identifiable information with extreme skepticism, regardless of who the caller claims to represent.

A few tips the Sheriff’s Office provides to protect yourself include never giving personally identifiable information over the phone, not agreeing to meet a caller in-person and to check bank statements and credit reports for fraud on a routine basis.