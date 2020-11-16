Shoals man arrested after deputies find 52 grams of marijuana

MARTIN CO., Ind (WEHT) A Shoals man was arrested and charged with numerous drug offenses this month after police allegedly found drugs in his car and garage.

On Nov. 1, at about 9:22 pm, a Martin County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the area of Lynwood Street and US Highway 50 in Shoals. The deputy pulled over a Johnathan Payne, 31, for a moving violation.

In Payne’s pickup truck, the deputy found about one gram of white crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, about 52 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia. Authorities later found more methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and digital scales.

Payne was charged with methamphetamine possession, maintaining a common nuisance, paraphernalia possession and marijuana possession.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)