Shoals man found dead after a shooting, one person arrested for murder

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– Around 2:20 p.m., Monday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired call on a home at the 800 block of Main Street in Shoals. Investigators say when officers arrived they found Jeremi Jones, 39, of Shoals with a gunshot wound. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say there was an altercation at the home which led to the shooting. 22-year-old Kestin Jones of Loogootee was taken into custody and is being charged with murder. Jones is in the Martin County Jail.

Law enforcement officials say at this time there is no threat to the public. There is no other information to release currently. This is an ongoing investigation.