MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead after being shot at an apartment complex in Madisonville. Police say the suspect admitted to the shooting and is behind bars.

Police say 27-year-old Terrance Minor was trying to talk with his ex-girlfriend in an apartment when he was shot in the chest. Some neighbors say they came running out after they heard the shot to see if they could help.

Police say they recieved several 911 calls about a shooting at Cross Creek Apartments around 3:15 Sunday. Police say Minor came to speak with his ex-girfriend, who he had a child with. Police say 21-year old Raleigh Lamar admitted to shooting Minor, who died at the scene.

While investigating, police learned that another man, 20-year-old Quortez Greenwood, hid the gun inside his apartment. He was arrested for tampering with physical evidence.

Others who live in the apartment complex say they are shocked. One person says she has lived here for almost 17 years and says nothing like this has happened before.

The shooting is still under investigation.