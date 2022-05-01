EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were dispatched to Bud’s Rocking Country Bar and Grill about 2:30 a.m. during the morning of April 30 for a shots fired call.

Police say they found multiple shell casings near the south exit of the parking lot. Investigators discovered a group of men were kicked out of the bar before the shooting occurred according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by the EPD.

The news release says that the men got into a white or tan Mercury Milan and sped off at a high speed eastbound on Illinois Street. No damage was found or no injuries reported according to officers that worked the scene.