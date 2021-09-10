Shots fired call in Madisonville turns into drug bust

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) What started as a response to 911 calls about gun shots turned into a drug bust in Madisonville.

Police went to a home on Northaven behind the Grey Hound bus station around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found bullet holes in the front window of the home and noticed the front door was open.

While officers were waiting for back up to arrive, they say Joseph Singleton can walking out of the front door. Officers then went inside and did not find anybody hurt.

During a search of the home, officers found a large quantity of marijuana, THC edibles, Xanax pills, hydrocodone pills, ecstacy pills, fentanyl pills, cocaine, cash and weapons. Singleton was arrested on several drug-related charges taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.