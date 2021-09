EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place on Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mulberry Street just after 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim said she thought she had been shot, however police say despite having a minor injury, it was not from a gunshot wound.

There are currently no suspects in the case.