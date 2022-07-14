WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Washington Police Department (WPD) responded to a report that a male subject had shot at someone. Officers arrived to the area of Northwest 14th Street and Jackson Street on July 14 about 5:50 p.m.

Officers from WPD and Daviess County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to the scene to find no one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived according to authorities.

A WPD detective and the WPD Emergency Response Team was requested to respond to the scene. Officers discovered during their investigation that threats made by a suspect involved going to Perdue Farms in Washington as well according to WPD.

Officers from WPD, DCSO, Indiana State Police and Indiana Conservation Officers were stationed at Perdue Farms. Law enforcement remains at Perdue Farms and report a suspect has not attempted to go there according to officials.

Officers and detectives from multiple agencies are still investigating and will provide an update when available. More information can be found on WPD’s Facebook page.