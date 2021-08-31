Six hour stand off ends with arrest in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after a nearly six hour stand off with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals on Monday.

Members of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force learned that 49-year-old Larry J. Ames was in a house on Evansville’s east side. Ames was wanted on warrants for burglary and firearms violations.

Authorities say Ames refused to come out of the house. After a nearly six hour stand off, authorities say Ames finally surrendered. Authorities say Ames has been convicted before for several state and federal firearms violations.