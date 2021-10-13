Six people arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Madisonville

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested six western Kentucky residents on drug trafficking charges after executing a search warrant in Madisonville on Tuesday.

Detectives say they received a tip about possible drug trafficking at a home on Calumet lane in Madisonville. Detectives begain to follow up on the tip and began conducting surveillance on the residence. They said they observed a man come in and out of the home and then drive to another possible drug trafficking location that they had received tips about.

Police stopped the SUV for a traffic violation and a K9 alerted police to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. Police say that during a search of the vehicle, multiple illicit drugs were located along with a large amount of cash. The driver of the SUV, identified as Stephen Householder, 51, and a passenger, identified as Kenneth Hoge, 60, were both arrested and the vehicle was seized as evidence.

Detectives were able to secure a search warrant for the home on Calumet Lane. Upon arriving at the residence, detectives say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone pills and other drugs. Police made four more arrests at the home: Adam Strader, 39; Kristen Smith, 41; Maria Faith, 54; and Robert Gatlin, 56.