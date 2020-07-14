South Carolina double homicide suspect arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A person wanted for the death of two females in South Carolina was arrested Monday in Evansville.

Authorities received information in June that Damayjohn Gadson, 19, had family ties in the Tri-State area.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force set up surveillance on several areas on the southeast side of Evansville.

On Monday night, authorities observed a male matching Gadson’s description exiting a pizza place.

After being identified, Gadson was arrested without incident and lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he will await extradition back to South Carolina.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says he was happy to get Gadson, a dangerous individual, off the street. Wedding says he could have committed more acts of violence here.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)