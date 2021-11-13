Spencer County man receives 210 year sentence for child pornography

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) — In 2019, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office say they received a request for an investigation of a male subject committing illegal activities. While serving the related search warrant, police say they arrested a man, Trent A. Walker of Rockport, Indiana, without incident.

Officials tell us that as the investigation continued, the Indiana State Police was called to assist with the collection of evidence and assist in the investigation. They add that the FBI was contacted to assist as well due to the nature of the crime.

After the arrest, Trent Walker faced several offenses, including sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. An investigator is now telling us that a plea deal was reached with Walker in which a judge handed him a 210 year sentence.

The investigator adds that if it went to trial, Walker would have been facing 3000 years in federal prison.