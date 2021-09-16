Spencer County Sheriff’s Office and ISP searching for four suspects after pursuit

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office are searching for four people who fled from police after a pursuit through Warrick and Spencer counties.

Authorities say the pursuit started in Warrick County and ended in Spencer County between Dale and Lincoln City. They say that they fled on foot near Lincoln State Park. Residents near the area are advised to lock their doors.

Troopers say the suspects are possibly armed and warn people not to approach them. A helicopter and police K-9s are searching the area.

This is a developing story.