HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A high-speed chase in Spencer County ended in an arrest.

Stephanie Finney, a Georgia resident, was arrested Thursday by deputies of the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office following a high-speed pursuit. Finney was driving a silver Ford Fusion with a stolen Indiana license plate reported in Perry County.

Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit ensued as Finney accelerated beyond the speed limit and executed a dangerous maneuver into oncoming traffic. The suspect allegedly increased her speed and drove recklessly, reaching speeds of up to 127 miles per hour.

According to deputies, the driver was recklessly driving and making unsafe passes on double yellow lines. Officers deployed stop sticks twice, but the suspect avoided the stop sticks by swerving into oncoming traffic.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle came to a stop. Deputies and Rockport Police apprehended her without incident.

Stephanie Finney was transported to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center and booked on multiple charges, including conversion, resisting law enforcement, theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.