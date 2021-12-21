Spencer County woman sentenced for 2019 hit-and-run

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) Sentencing for Amanda Huff, who in November was found guilty on charges related to the death of a man on a motorized scooter, was handed down on Monday.

Huff will serve the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison and an advisory sentence of 6 years. She had been arrested in 2019 for leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

“Amanda Huff is being held accountable for her criminal acts on that fateful day in November of 2019 and will now spend a substantial amount of time incarcerated at the Indiana Department of Correction. I sincerely hope the family of the victim in this case feel that justice was achieved with the lengthy sentence that was imposed on the Defendant,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Megan Bennet said.