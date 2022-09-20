HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street.

Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident.

Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father and a son. Officials tell us both were taken to the hospital. Authorities say the son appears to be in critical condition, but the father has non-life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and we will update you when more information becomes available.