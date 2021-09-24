Stolen lawn mowers out of Owensboro returned after police chase

KNOX CO., Ind – A man high on cocaine is being charged with auto theft after Indiana State Police say he stole a truck pulling a trailer with two riding lawn mowers.

Troopers tried to pull over the vehicle driven by Bobby Ray Miller around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, but they say Miller refused to stop. He eventually crashed at US 41 at Willow Street and took off running.

A sheriff’s K-9 found him hiding behind a building on Old Decker Road. It was later discovered Miller was under the influence of cocaine. He is being held in the Knox County Jail on several charges including auto theft and resisting law enforcement.