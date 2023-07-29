HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Prosecutor Diana Moers announced a string of jury trial wins this summer, which have resulted in removing four dangerous people from the community and taking fentanyl, meth and pills off the streets of a Vanderburgh County.

Reko Deprea Levels, Jr. was found guilty on June 23, 2023 of armed robbery (two counts), criminal confinement (one count) and theft of a firearm (one count) after robbing a victim at gunpoint and telling the victim he stopped his dog to death. He was sentenced by Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Trockman to ten years executed to the Department of Correction.

Moers said Levels chose to represent himself in the case.

“Violent criminals will be held accountable by my office; this is yet another successful prosecution to remove a dangerous person off our streets and get them out of our community,” she said.

Moers commended Deputies John Bober and Jeremy Kemper plus EPD Detective Beitler and others for their hard work.

A jury also found Nikolas Jordan guilty of stalking (level 5 felony) and arson (level 4 felony) on July 11-12, 2023 without victim testimony. After the trial, Moers stated Jordan admitted a Habitual Offender Enhancement.

Moers stated Jordan found the female victim on Facebook in September 2022. After the two spoke cordially, they exchanged numbers. However, the next day, the victim began receiving a plethora of text messages totaling over 350 over several days. Many of the messages were extremely threatening towards the victim and her children. Some messages mentioned torturing the children, killing them and burning their house down.

Moers explained further Jordan poured a fuel-type liquid on the victim’s neighbor’s car and lit it on fire, causing the vehicle to be declared a loss.

Moers stated, “Law enforcement, including my office, was able to gather solid evidence to convict this Defendant who worked hard to intimidate the victim in this case by threatening her and her children in a strong of horrific messages which ended in a fire. The Office of the Prosecutor is charged with prosecuting matters on behalf of the State of Indiana—this sort of activity threatens the peace and dignity of the place we live in and commend all who worked to send this highly dangerous person behind bars. Let it be known, we will proceed with all of the tools, manpower, and evidence we have to obtain justice.”

Moers thanked Deputy John Bober for a successful prosecution, heading a smooth case and ultimately obtaining a guilty verdict. Moers also extended gratitude to Investigator Gage Shots, Sgt. Trendon Amuzie and fire and arson Investigator Joseph Mayer for their efforts and ensuring a well-investigated case and solid prosecution.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 25, 2023 in front of Judge Robert J. Pigman of the Vanderburgh Superior Court, where Jordan could face up to 38 years served.

Drug dealer Ronald Maurice Lemon was found guilty after jury trial detectives found approximately five ounces of methamphetamine, 27 grams of fentanyl, seven m clonazepam pills, MDMA and additional fentanyl after stopping a car driven by Lemon.

Officials stated officers initially recognized Andrew Doalson, who had a felony warrant for his arrest. Officials state the vehicle had expired plates and Lemon’s license was suspended. They also state Lemon and Doalson were traveling west on I-64 from the area of Louisville.

On July 21, 2023, a jury found Lemon guilty of Dealing in Methamphetamine (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 6 felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts, class A misdemeanor) and Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony).

Moers stated, ““Detectives and Officers from the Evansville Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force did an excellent job in the apprehension of this Defendant which was born out of their constant collaborative study of known and dangerous drug dealers and felons in the area. I am pleased that we were able to get justice with a guilty verdict at trial and get the drugs being transported off of our streets. Vanderburgh County is better for it.”

Moers thanked Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Miller, who previously served as a drug resource prosecutor for the State of Indiana at IPAC plus Detectives D. Barnes, Simpson, Budde and Sgt. Hassler for their excellent police work and the Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the safe-apprehension, including the notification of drugs by Detective Patterson and K9 Officer Ozzy.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 18, 2023 in front of Magistrate Judge Kelli E. Fink of the Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Timothy Shawnte Leavell was found guilty by a jury of Attempted Burglary, Intimidation and Criminal Mischief after threatening a homeowner with a gun and bashing in their back door with a shovel, threatening to kill them after he was bitten by their dog. Officials state the homeowners shot Leavell in defense of their home.

Moers stated, “The facts of this case were succinct and quick, yet the Defendant’s erratic and dangerous behavior placed the homeowners in danger and resulted in injury to himself. The Defendant’s actions placed the community at large in harm’s way: any time a firearm is deployed in an uncontrolled environment, the situation can turn deadly for anyone in range. I am thankful for the hard work of Evansville Police Detectives Dillon Powers, Phil Leucke, Officers Andrew Beaver and Narek Aghasaryan and the multiple motor patrol officers for keeping the area safe during the incident.”

Sentencing is scheduled for August 24, 2023, in front of Judge David D. Kiely of the Vanderburgh Circuit Court. Moers congratulated Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper for a successful jury verdict which resulted in Leavell being held accountable for his dangerous behavior. Leavell faces a sentence of 10 to 30 years.