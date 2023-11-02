HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man currently in the custody of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is now facing additional charges related to an incident in the 3400 block of New Hartford Road.

Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say that officers were sent to New Hartford Road on November 1 just after midnight in reference to a criminal mischief complaint. Officers were advised that there were three subjects in the area busting out vehicle windows. During their investigation, officers discovered that two firearms and ammunition were stolen from a vehicle.

According to OPD, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue an hour later. One suspect, 20-year-old James Mitchell, Jr. was apprehended following an on-foot chase while additional subjects fled in a vehicle that Owensboro Police verified had been stolen.

OPD detectives responded to the scene on Ralph Avenue. Following an interview with the suspect and gathering additional evidence, they were able to link Mitchell with the call on New Hartford Road. In addition to the charges filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (which include an assault charge after an alleged altercation with a deputy during his arrest), Mitchell is now facing the following charges:

Theft of a firearm (2 counts)

Theft of a vehicle

Theft of contents of a vehicle (6 counts)

Theft of a controlled substance

Criminal mischiefs (1st and 3rd degree, 1 count each)

Police officials are still working to identify additional suspects in the investigation. Anyone with information can call the Owensboro Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.