HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested a suspect after a series of robberies.

On March 21, around 2:40 p.m., OPD officers and detectives responded to a robbery complaint in the 300 block of East 4th Street. Police say during the investigation, surveillance video and witness statements were obtained leading to the determination that the suspect had committed a theft at another business prior to the robbery.

Officers say they canvassed the area and found clothing worn by the suspect in the robbery as well as items taken in the theft. OPD identified Maurice Watkin, 47, of Owensboro, as the suspect in the robbery and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Police say on March 24, Watkins was arrested on the warrant and charged with Robbery 2nd Degree. OPD says on March 27, detectives also charged Watkins with Theft by Unlawful Taking – Shoplifting U/$500. Police say Watkins has previously been charged with:

Robbery 1st Degree

Robbery 2nd Degree – 4 counts

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Shoplifting

Resisting Arrest

Watkins is currently lodged at the Daviess County Detention Center.