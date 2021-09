POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting a Posey County deputy faced a judge again on Monday.

Paul Wiltshire was formally arraigned on four felonies, including attempted murder and a firearm enhancement. Wiltshire is accused of shooting Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks during a welfare check at his home.

At last check, Deputy Bryan Hicks is still in critical condition. Wiltshire will return to court October 13.