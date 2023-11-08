HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man is facing several charges after Mount Vernon police say he injured an officer during a motorcycle chase.

Police say that 29-year-old Dustin Neace was arrested after officers tried to stop a motorcycle for speeding and disregarding a stop sign on Old Highway 62 and Leonard Road. Officers say that Neace took off from the scene.

At one point during the chase, authorities say an officer tried to grab Neace as he as turning his motorcycle around, causing both to fall to the ground. Officers say Neace again tried to run away but was arrested.

Police say the officer involved in the incident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neace was taken to the Posey County Jail and is facing several charges including resisting law enforcement.