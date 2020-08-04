Suspect arrested after pursuit in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One person was arrested Monday night after a pursuit in Henderson County. That’s according to authorities on the scene.

We’re told the pursuit started when authorities tried to stop a suspected drunk driver.

Authorities tell us the pursuit ended near Wood Drive in Henderson where the suspect ditched the car and ran. The suspect was arrested at an apartment complex on Wood Drive just after 10 p.m.

We are working to get more information.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)