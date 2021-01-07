Suspect arrested in connection with suspicious packages found in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) Huntingburg Police make an arrest after two suspicious packages were found in an alleyway Wednesday. Jordan Brown, 35, is charged with possession of a destructive device in connection with one of the two packages.

On Wednesday, police investigated a suspicious package in an alleyway in the area of East 4th Street near North Main around 2 p.m. While they were sweeping the area, they found a second suspicious package. Both packages were rendered safe.

Police tweeted a photo of a possible person of interest, and around 8 p.m. Wednesday, they received a tip on the person’s identity. HPD went to Brown’s home and after an investigation, arrested Brown. We’re told Brown was also responsible for detonating the homemade destructive device on December 20, 2020.

HPD is still investigating the first package that was found in the area of East 4th Street near North Main. If you have information in regard to the investigation, please contact Det. Sgt. Stivers at 812-683-3003 or you may remain anonymous by calling the anonymous tip line at 812-684-2992.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)

