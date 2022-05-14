EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) says a pizza delivery man was held at gunpoint in the early hours of May 13. Officers were dispatched to Morton Ave. and Ravenswood Dr. to reports of a holdup in progress according to authorities.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene and met with the pizza delivery driver who worked for Heady’s Pizza. The driver said he was held at gunpoint and a pizza was stolen from him according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

A police spokesperson says officers were unable to locate the suspect at this time. The driver was given a case number and a report was made of the incident.