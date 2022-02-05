Suspect identified in fatal police-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office has confirmed the name of the suspect killed in Friday morning’s standoff. The Evansville Police Department says they are currently investigating the death of Phillip Dill, 34, of Evansville, after he was shot and killed by police during the standoff.

Law enforcement officials say Dill held a woman and children hostage around the 800 block of Fairlawn Circle, but eventually let the children go. According to police reports, officers shot Dill in the head after he “threatened” the woman with a knife.

Hours after the incident, EPD released body camera footage, partially showing the situation and the negotiations. Sources say no one else in the home was injured during the confrontation.