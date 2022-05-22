EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had driven through a red light at South Hebron Ave. and Lincoln Ave. on May 21 about 4 a.m. Officers activated their vehicle’s emergency lights and the suspect continued to drive the speed limit said EPD.

A police spokesperson said officers attempted to get the drivers’ attention with their siren and air horn but the vehicle continued. Officers chose to terminate the pursuit and turned their vehicle according to a news release sent by EPD to Eyewitness News.

Authorities said assisting officers promptly located the vehicle parked in the roadway and discovered the driver fled on foot. Officers searched the surrounding area in attempt to locate the driver said officials.

Tri-State Towing arrived to tow the suspect vehicle according to the release.