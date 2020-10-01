Suspect, persons of interest wanted after shooting inside Opry Mills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a suspect wanted in a targeted shooting Wednesday evening at Opry Mills Mall.

Suspect wanted in shooting incident at Opry Mills Mall (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Metro police, the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. about 100 yards from the food court.

Metro police reported the situation began as a group of five people and a group of three people approached each other from opposite directions. As they got within 20 feet of each other, a member of the group of three pulled out a pistol and opened fire. The suspect fired three rounds, hitting a 19-year-old man within the group of five in the chest, according to Metro police.

After the shooting, Metro police said those with the victim ducked for cover and some also pulled guns.

A person from the group of five carried the victim out of the mall and into the parking lot. He was found there by first responders and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

There were two people with the suspect, a white man and a white woman. The white man was wearing a ‘hello’ shirt with his hair in a man bun.

Metro Police are searching for these two persons of interest connected to a shooting at Opry Mills Mall on Wednesday evening (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police investigators canvassed the area around the mall and recovered two firearms in the parking lot of the movie theater including a semi-automatic with an extended magazine that had been reported stolen. The other weapon was identified as a revolver.

Metro police believe there is some relationship between the two groups and somehow the shooter and the victim were acquainted somehow, as if in rival groups. Metro police told News 2 that the public is not in any danger and that the shooting incident was isolated and targeted.

The Specialized Investigation Division’s Gang Unit is investigating the incident.

Metro police on scene outside Opry Mills (WKRN: Alex Corradetti)

If you have any information on who the suspect is or if you know the people he was with, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers may be anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

