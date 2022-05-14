EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) was dispatched to the 1000 block of Fulton Pkwy on May 13 around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a suspect pretending to be a man’s caretaker. EPD says the victim told them that the suspect said he was sent by another caretaker to take care of the man.

Officers say the victim stated that he felt something wasn’t right and asked the suspect to leave. The suspect then offered to sell the victim meth according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News from EPD.

A police spokesperson says the victim told the suspect that he didn’t want any drugs and that he needed to leave. The suspect then asked if he could use the victim’s phone which the victim handed to him according to officers.

Authorities say that the suspect then fled out of the victim’s apartment with his cell phone. The suspect got into a white vehicle and fled according to officials.

The victim was given a case number.