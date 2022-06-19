HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins.

Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the ones who broke into the cars.

If you have any information or recognize either person below, you’re urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.