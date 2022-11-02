TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer resigned and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident.
Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired driving and a vehicle crash involving the former assistant chief of TCPD. Officers say the former assistant chief has resigned from his position and is on leave.
The Tell City Police Department issued the following statement:
Our agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired driving and vehicle crash involving Assistant Chief Roger Smith in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. Officer Smith has resigned his position as Assistant Chief and has since been placed on unpaid leave as our agency has initiated an internal review of this matter. Our agency is committed to holding our officers accountable to a higher standard for the community that we serve while ensuring a full and transparent review of the facts and circumstances of this event. Officer Smith is entitled to a presumption of innocence until proven guilty.A spokesperson with the Tell City Police Department