TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer resigned and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident.

Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired driving and a vehicle crash involving the former assistant chief of TCPD. Officers say the former assistant chief has resigned from his position and is on leave.

The Tell City Police Department issued the following statement: