TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park.

Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance of the Perry County Coroners Office. Police say while the investigation is ongoing, there is no reason to believe the death was a result of foul play.

TCPD says it will not release any further details at this time.